Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,213 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Ameriprise Financial worth $102,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.88.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,674 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

AMP stock opened at $440.97 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.65 and a fifty-two week high of $442.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $426.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

