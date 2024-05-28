Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $107.03 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,360,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,353 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.57% of Principal Financial Group worth $107,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,786,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $86.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.