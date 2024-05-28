Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $76.25 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.22% of Extra Space Storage worth $76,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EXR. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.2 %

EXR opened at $142.35 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 144.32%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

