Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $82.43 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,524 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.34% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $82,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.86. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

