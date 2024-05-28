Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $83.27 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $83,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 185,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,645,000 after buying an additional 38,656 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 368,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 45,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $252.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.80. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $198.52 and a 52 week high of $259.35.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,597.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,597.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,069 shares of company stock valued at $12,946,945 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.