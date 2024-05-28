Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $85.83 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,620,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 620,145 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 1.23% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $85,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

FR stock opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.05.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush cut First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

