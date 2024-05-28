Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $90.03 Million Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 20,229.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,824,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816,020 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 3.34% of Envestnet worth $90,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 19.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Envestnet by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ENV opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $324.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.85 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. Analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at $865,867.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,867.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

