Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,314,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,327 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.26% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $80,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,509,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,879,225,000 after acquiring an additional 726,613 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,049,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,173,000 after acquiring an additional 87,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,156,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,395,000 after acquiring an additional 170,586 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,612,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,407,000 after acquiring an additional 221,071 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,322 shares of company stock worth $607,376. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.31.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $75.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

