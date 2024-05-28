Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 38,235 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,235 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.32% of AvalonBay Communities worth $84,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 42,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.39.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $195.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $200.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

