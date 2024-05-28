Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 479 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.62% of Regency Centers worth $76,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 130,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 6,591.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,354,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,784,000 after acquiring an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 711,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,267,000 after acquiring an additional 443,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.0 %

REG opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.71. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.73%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

