Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,212,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $85,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after buying an additional 282,728 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

