Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 11,660 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,660 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.25% of Gartner worth $88,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,781,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 888.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,119,000 after acquiring an additional 269,744 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $83,588,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,344,000 after buying an additional 143,556 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,614,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.50.

Gartner Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $439.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $455.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.14. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.57, for a total transaction of $363,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,783 shares in the company, valued at $23,084,428.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.57, for a total transaction of $363,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,783 shares in the company, valued at $23,084,428.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,549 shares of company stock worth $8,545,672 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

