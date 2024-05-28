Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 21,721 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,721 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Rockwell Automation worth $83,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ROK shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $264.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.89. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock worth $4,822,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.