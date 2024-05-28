Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,924 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $89,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,698,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $532.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $518.91 and a 200 day moving average of $495.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $535.74.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

