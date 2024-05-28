Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 457,146 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,547,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457,146 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.25% of Manulife Financial worth $100,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $473,568,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 694.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,984,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,367 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,628,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 2,351.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,529,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,271 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 45.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,932,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:MFC opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

