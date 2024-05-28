Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,217 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $92,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYF. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,468,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,187,000 after purchasing an additional 755,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,973,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,040,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $182,739,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,826,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,112,000 after buying an additional 730,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,707,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,336,000 after buying an additional 145,466 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,437 shares of company stock worth $7,242,432 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Wolfe Research raised Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.74.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.29. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

