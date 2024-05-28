Insider Buying: PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Acquires 23 Shares of Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Nick Wiles bought 23 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 557 ($7.11) per share, with a total value of £128.11 ($163.61).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PayPoint alerts:

On Monday, April 22nd, Nick Wiles purchased 23 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 531 ($6.78) per share, with a total value of £122.13 ($155.98).

PayPoint Stock Up 0.2 %

LON PAY traded up GBX 0.84 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 547.84 ($7.00). 42,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of £398.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,272.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 512.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 509.82. PayPoint plc has a one year low of GBX 372.50 ($4.76) and a one year high of GBX 585.75 ($7.48).

PayPoint Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,837.21%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.62) target price on shares of PayPoint in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PayPoint

About PayPoint

(Get Free Report)

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.