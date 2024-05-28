Insider Selling: TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Director Sells $212,400.00 in Stock

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) Director Luther King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,561,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,406,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TXO Partners Price Performance

Shares of TXO stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,647. TXO Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.24 million. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 61.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.28%. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Further Reading

