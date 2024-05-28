Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.10

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $46.74, with a volume of 10866167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

INSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $280,748.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Insmed by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Insmed by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

