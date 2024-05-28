Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,628 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 625,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,521,174.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,995 shares of company stock worth $4,988,831 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 197.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.34.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

