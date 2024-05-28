Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,305 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3,063.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $81.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.29.

Insider Activity

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $478,292.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,952. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

