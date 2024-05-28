Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,197.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.10, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,412,722 shares of company stock valued at $414,573,750. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

