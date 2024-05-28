Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 4,491 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.52. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.35.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

