Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,155 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 1.2 %

MetLife stock opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.94.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 74.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

