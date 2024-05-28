Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total transaction of $1,203,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at $23,173,653.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,453. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.10.

FFIV stock opened at $169.90 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.16 and a 52-week high of $199.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.37.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

