Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 96,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 40.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.60.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $444.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.22 and a 200-day moving average of $392.21. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $273.20 and a one year high of $449.37. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.39%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

