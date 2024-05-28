Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 542.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,961,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $103,899,000.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING opened at $383.89 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $400.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.53 and its 200 day moving average is $311.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.62, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,431.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,431.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,132 shares of company stock worth $3,150,183 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.39.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

