Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,359 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DG shares. Argus boosted their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Dollar General Stock Up 4.4 %

DG stock opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.51 and its 200-day moving average is $139.37. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $206.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

