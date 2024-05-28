Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,007,000 after purchasing an additional 364,986 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 649,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,045,000 after buying an additional 273,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,731,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,892,000 after acquiring an additional 256,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 410,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,035,000 after acquiring an additional 184,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shalini Sharp sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $156,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,048.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $725,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,965.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shalini Sharp sold 1,106 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $156,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $141,048.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,770 shares of company stock worth $23,961,948. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $139.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.29. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.