Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,408 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,895 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $124,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,826 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 641.4% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 15,993 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,724 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,916. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $103.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.81. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $180.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

