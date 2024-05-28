Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,129 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $342,984,000 after purchasing an additional 94,745 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $118,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $85,722,000 after purchasing an additional 467,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $108,908,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE DKS opened at $189.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.42 and its 200 day moving average is $169.90. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $225.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

