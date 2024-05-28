Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $2.09 Million in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $248,139,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,749 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,059,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,264 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,384,000 after acquiring an additional 726,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,189,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,268,000 after purchasing an additional 606,743 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.42.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $95.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 91.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.54. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

