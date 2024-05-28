Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,039,000 after acquiring an additional 517,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,316,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,861,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,593,000 after acquiring an additional 98,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,319 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 471,637 shares of company stock valued at $39,915,515. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD opened at $94.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $97.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.