Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,802 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 167,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Ameren by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 9,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,900 shares of company stock valued at $931,350 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $88.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.04.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

