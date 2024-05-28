Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,812 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $278,727,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 9,839.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,888,000 after acquiring an additional 694,554 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,813,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,840,000 after acquiring an additional 321,146 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 809.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after purchasing an additional 201,484 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $132.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.25 and a 200-day moving average of $124.30.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENTG

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.