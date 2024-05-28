Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.09.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

