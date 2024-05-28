Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,137,000 after purchasing an additional 859,227 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,043,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 691,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,975,000 after buying an additional 277,358 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PTC by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,488,000 after buying an additional 168,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PTC by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,494,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,459,000 after acquiring an additional 137,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC opened at $183.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.41 and its 200-day moving average is $175.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 76.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.91 and a twelve month high of $194.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.64.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

