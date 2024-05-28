Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,288 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 85,343 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 975.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BEN opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

