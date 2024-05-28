Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 13,816 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,816 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AerCap by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in AerCap by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 13,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in AerCap by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AER opened at $92.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.06. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.84.

AerCap Announces Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AER shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AER

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.