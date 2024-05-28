Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 1,458 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $236.59 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $165.13 and a one year high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.19.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,378,695.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

