Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 29,775 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 29,775 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after buying an additional 648,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,175,000 after acquiring an additional 89,663 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,320,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $514,289,000 after acquiring an additional 206,189 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after purchasing an additional 858,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,213,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after purchasing an additional 188,590 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,575 shares of company stock worth $11,491,006 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $193.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.20 and its 200 day moving average is $174.96. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.