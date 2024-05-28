Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 33,912 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,912 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,015,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Exelon by 507.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,756 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 501.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,290,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,731 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 12.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after buying an additional 1,092,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Exelon by 112.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,910,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,213,000 after buying an additional 1,011,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Exelon Stock Down 0.9 %

EXC opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

