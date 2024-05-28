Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 433 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,686,293.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,166,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,883.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,686,293.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares in the company, valued at $26,166,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,176 shares of company stock worth $86,571,194 over the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 386.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.14. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

