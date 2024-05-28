Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 43,444 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 43,444 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hess by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $237,100,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $1,407,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Hess by 1,456.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.08.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $151.39 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $124.27 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $8,330,973.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 over the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.