Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 8,046 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,046 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Edison International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EIX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

