Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 9,439 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,439 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 115,132 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $157,021,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Block by 16.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,807,000 after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Down 0.4 %

Block stock opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 86.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average is $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,653 shares of company stock valued at $27,333,065 over the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

