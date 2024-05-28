Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Atlassian by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Atlassian by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $1,401,382.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,484,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $1,401,382.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,484,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $125,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,367 shares of company stock worth $56,237,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $168.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.03 and a beta of 0.67. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $156.44 and a 1 year high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.