Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 260,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of NU by 1,232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.74.

NYSE NU opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

