Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,069 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.12.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average of $67.46.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 622,536 shares of company stock valued at $46,208,155 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.