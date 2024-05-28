Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.